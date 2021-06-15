Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 243,047 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 243,047 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.65% of FMC worth $92,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $118,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

