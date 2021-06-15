Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 352,277 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $66,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

