Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 485,673 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,673 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Baker Hughes worth $51,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

