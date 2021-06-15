Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 5,896 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $82,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $273.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

