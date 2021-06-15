Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $86,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Tyson Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

