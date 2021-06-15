Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.62% of Lincoln National worth $73,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.