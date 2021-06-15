Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 5,832 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of AMETEK worth $80,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

