Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 59,134 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $127,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.99. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

