Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 890,650 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 284.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $50,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,243 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

