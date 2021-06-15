Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 1,200,000 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94.

