Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,982 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.30% of Valero Energy worth $89,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

VLO opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -120.51, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

