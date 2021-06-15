Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $134.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Ross Stores worth $134,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock worth $13,051,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.