Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $52.63 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.58% of STORE Capital worth $52,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 95,454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

