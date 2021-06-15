Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $70.68 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,345 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $70,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

