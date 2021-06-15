Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $70.93 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $70,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

