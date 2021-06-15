Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,811 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $84,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE:F opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

