Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $75,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

