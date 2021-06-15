Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of FedEx worth $134,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

