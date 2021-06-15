Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,317,458 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 286.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317,458 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Synchrony Financial worth $72,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.