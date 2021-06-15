Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 203,040 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Centene worth $119,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.78. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

