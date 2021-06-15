Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 60,958 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $141,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.