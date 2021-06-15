Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 88,839 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.85% of WNS worth $66,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 28.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.