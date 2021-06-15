Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.46% of SVB Financial Group worth $117,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $545.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

