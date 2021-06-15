Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484,309 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $71,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

