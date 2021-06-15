Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,154 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Humana worth $68,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $415.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.16. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

