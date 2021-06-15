Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 164,036 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164,036 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.43% of Teladoc Health worth $120,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,822 shares of company stock valued at $75,089,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

