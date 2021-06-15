Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,579 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,579 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.46% of EPAM Systems worth $103,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $508.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $513.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.30.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

