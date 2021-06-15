Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 226,438 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,438 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.80% of Equitable worth $112,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,732 shares of company stock worth $9,150,156. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

