Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 32,918 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz worth $60,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.