Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,067 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.48% of Lear worth $52,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.17. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

