Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,573 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of Marriott International worth $100,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

