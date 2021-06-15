EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,622.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $82,258.45 and approximately $36,622.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

