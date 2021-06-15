Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Enterprise Diversified stock remained flat at $$7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. Enterprise Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

