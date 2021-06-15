Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Entravision Communications worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

