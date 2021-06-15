Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 14,263 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 2,077,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
