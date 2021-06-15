Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance Sells 14,263 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 2,077,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

