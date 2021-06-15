Epic Cash (EPIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 180.1% higher against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $5.99 million and $19,417.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,541,256 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.