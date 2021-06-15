Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Cap Hits $5.97 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 185.3% against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $6,096.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,533,872 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

