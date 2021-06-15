Equal (EQL) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $31,624.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00773827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars.

