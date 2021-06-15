Equal (EQL) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Equal has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $31,624.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00773827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

