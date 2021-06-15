Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

