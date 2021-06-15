Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 15th (AIR, AZN, BA, BLUE, BN, EQ, GSK, INCY, LHA, MTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 15th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was given a $245.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

