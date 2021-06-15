Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 40,704 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $927,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.

Funko stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 518,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

