Ergoteles LLC Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4,204.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,523 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.56. 28,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

