Ergoteles LLC Invests $25.96 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,000. Generac comprises approximately 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.13% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.84. 7,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

