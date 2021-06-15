Ergoteles LLC Invests $32.01 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 481,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,000. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL remained flat at $$69.08 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,749. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

