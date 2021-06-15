Ergoteles LLC Purchases 152,997 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 593.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,997 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 784.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,251. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.