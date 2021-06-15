Ergoteles LLC Purchases 17,626 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 684.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $646.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

