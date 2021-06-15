Ergoteles LLC Purchases 7,567 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

