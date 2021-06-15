Ergoteles LLC Sells 1,074,396 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,074,396 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 347,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.