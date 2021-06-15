Ergoteles LLC Sells 196,636 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 196,636 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,912,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The company has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

